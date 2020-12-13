Two More Die Of COVID-19 In Assam

Assam on Sunday registered two coronavirus related deaths, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Twitter.

Out of the two deaths, one was detected in Golaghat and the other was detected in Kamrup Rural.

“Very sad to share the demise of two #COVID patients today in #Assam ~ Late Deboran Das (82) of Golaghat and Late Dhaniram Das (56) of Kamrup Rural. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

The death tally of the state now stood at 995, while, the death rate is at 0.47 percent.