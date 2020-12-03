Two More Succumb To COVID-19 In Assam

Assam registered two coronavirus related deaths on Thursday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on twitter.

Out of the two deaths, one was reported from Tinsukia and the other was reported from Dibrugarh.

“Sad to share the demise of two #COVID patients today~ Late Surjya Bh Limbu (48) of Tinsukia and Late Karuna Kanta Bhattacharjee (76) of Dibrugarh,” he tweeted.

Condolences and Prayers



Om Shanti — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 3, 2020

The death tally of the state now stood at 985, while, the death rate is at 0.46 percent.