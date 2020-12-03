Top StoriesRegional

Two More Succumb To COVID-19 In Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
Assam registered two coronavirus related deaths on Thursday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on twitter.

Out of the two deaths, one was reported from Tinsukia and the other was reported from Dibrugarh.

“Sad to share the demise of two #COVID patients today~ Late Surjya Bh Limbu (48) of Tinsukia and Late Karuna Kanta Bhattacharjee (76) of Dibrugarh,” he tweeted.

The death tally of the state now stood at 985, while, the death rate is at 0.46 percent.

