U19 Cricket WC 2020: India Beat Pakistan in Semifinal

Indian U19 Cricket team has beaten the Pakistan U19 cricket team by 10 wickets in the first semifinal of the U19 Cricket World Cup in Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

In chasing of Pakistan’s 173 runs, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal 106 runs and Divyanash Saxena 59 runs helped India to achieve the score in 35.2 over’s only.

It may be stated that Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyanash Saxena made a new record of the highest partnership for IND v PAK in the U19 world cup.

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Rohail Nazir won the toss and choose to bat first. Indian Bowler succeeds in all-out Pakistan in the total score of 172 in 43.1 over.

Indian bowler Sushant Mishra dismissed three batsmen, while Kartik Tyagi and Ravi Bishnoi contributed with two wickets apiece.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was declared as the man of the match today. India will now face a team between West Indies and Australia on February 9.