UAE Betrays The Arab World – Iran President

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani today slammed the UAE for striking a peace deal with Israel that normalised relations between the two countries, a Reuters report said.

Suggesting it to be an act of betrayal against Muslims and the Arab world, Rouhani said that the UAE has made a huge mistake and embarked upon a wrong path.

He also took pot shots at US President Donald Trump, for he was the one who brokered the deal. The deal was struck last Thursday.

In a televised address, the President reportedly said, “They (the UAE) better be mindful. They have committed a huge mistake, a treacherous act. We hope they will realise this and abandon this wrong path.”

Suggesting that Trump played the peace-maker just to forward his own election agenda, Rouhani reportedly said, “Why then did it happen now? If it weren’t a wrong deal, why was it then announced in a third country, in America? So a gentleman in Washington wins votes, you betray your country, your people, Muslims and the Arab world?”

Common concerns over regional power Iran are believed to have brought both the West Asian countries together.

Moreover, USA and Iran already cannot see eye to eye.