Udalguri: COVID-19 Patient Escapes from Isolation Center

A COVID-19 positive patient escaped from an isolation center at Udalguri on Thursday night. The patient identified as Rintu Doley has been apprehended by the local people on Friday night and handed over to the police.

Police apprehended Doley and took him for screening. Police who are in close contact with the health department alleged that the department has not given any importance to the patient even after they came to know that he escaped from the COVID center.