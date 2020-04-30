UGC Releases New Academic Calendar

The University Grants Commission (UGC) released the new academic calendar and guidelines for the 2020-21 session in the presence of Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The new session for old students of the universities and colleges will commence from August 1 while the session for the new students will begin from September 1, 2020.

According to the new calendar released by UGC, the admissions for the 2020-21 session will be conducted between August 1-31, 2020.

The new guidelines also stated that the pending terminal and intermediate examinations will be conducted between July-August, 2020.

Sharing the guidelines, the HRD minister tweeted saying, “The universities may conduct Ph.D., M. Phil. and practical examinations and viva-voce examinations through Skype or other meeting apps, and in case of intermediate semesters, the practical examinations may be conducted during the ensuing semesters.”

He said, “For intermediate semester/year students, the universities may conduct examinations, after making a comprehensive assessment of their level of preparedness, otherwise grading be done based on the internal evaluation.”

The guidelines and academic calendar have been prepared based on the recommendations of an Expert Committee, formed by the UGC to look into the issues faced by the universities and colleges in view of the COVID19 pandemic.

The guidelines are advisory in nature and each university may chart out its own plan of action taking into consideration the issues pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the guidelines, the universities may conduct terminal /intermediate semester /year examinations in offline/online mode, as per their ordinances/ rules and regulations, the scheme of examinations, observing the guidelines of “social distancing” and keeping in view the support system available with them and ensuring a fair opportunity to all students.

In case the situation does not appear to be normal in view of COVID-19, in order to maintain “social distancing”, safety and health of the students, grading of the students could be composite of 50% marks on the basis of the pattern of internal evaluation, said the guidelines.

The UGC suggested two academic calendars, one for 2019-2020 (the portion which remained incomplete due to the COVID19 outbreak and the lockdown) and another for 2020-21.