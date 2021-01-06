UK COVID Mutant Strain: Tally Touches 73

The union health ministry on Wednesday said the number of more persons detected with the UK coronavirus mutant strain has surged to 73, ANI reported.

Out of these total cases, eight have been detected by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi, 20 at the CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) in Delhi, and 11 at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bangaluru, three cases have been detected at the Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad, one at the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics in West Bengal and 30 in the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

According to government data, around 33,000 passengers came to India from the UK between 25 November to 23 December midnight. All these returnees from the UK are being tracked and subjected by states and Union Territories to RT-PCR tests.

“All these persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated Health Care facilities by respective State Governments. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts, and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on,” the health ministry said in a statement.