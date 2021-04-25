ULFA-I Leader Jibon Asom Quits Outfit, To Return Home After 30 Years

Jibon Asom, a leader of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), has quit the outfit after spending almost 30 years in Myanmar jungles as the finance secretary of ULFA-I.

Jibon Asom cited reasons of “medical grounds” for his decision to retire, to which, ULFA-I agreed and relieved him from all his duties and responsibilities of the outfit.

This was informed in an official statement issued by ULFA-I.

“Your (Jibon Asom) request for discharge from the outfit to acquire treatment upon reaching home and spending rest of your life with your family has been accepted,” the statement read.

“You (Jibon Asom) have been honourably discharged from the organisation,” it further read.

Hailing from Uban village at Kakopathar in Tinsukia, Jibon Asom alias Jibon Moran was a senior member of the outfit and worked as the finance secretary.