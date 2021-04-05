Top StoriesRegional

ULFA-I Releases Second Quippo Worker

By Pratidin Bureau
266

After nearly four months of being abducted by the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA – I),  captive Quippo employee Ram Kumar has been released at an undisclosed location along the Indo-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh.

Reportedly, 35-year-old Bihar native Ram Kumar who worked as a radio operator in Quippo is in safe custody of the Assam Rifles.

Earlier on April 3, the ULFA-I had released drilling superintendent Pranab Kumar Gogoi who hails from Sivasagar.

Related News

Assam Polls: Police Crackdown At Pramila Rani Brahma’s…

Assam Reports 69 New COVID Cases, 2 Deaths

Veteran Actress Shashikala Passes Away At 88

Assam Makes Mandatory Negative RT-PCR Report From Mumbai,…

Both the employees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Pvt Ltd were kidnapped from a Quippo rig in Changlang on December 21 and were kept hostage in an undisclosed location in Myanmar.

More details are awaited.

You might also like
Top Stories

Liquor, paan shops to open in green, orange zones

Regional

Meghalaya & Sikkim Guv Get First COVID Vaccine Jab

National

Article 370: SC Refuses Urgent Hearing

Regional

Sonowal Gives Substandard Comment on NRC: Upamanyu

Sports

FIFA World Cup: Portugal and Spain play to a thrilling 3-3 draw

National

Centre extends Rs 50 lakh healthcare providers insurance

Comments
Loading...