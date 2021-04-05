ULFA-I Releases Second Quippo Worker

After nearly four months of being abducted by the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA – I), captive Quippo employee Ram Kumar has been released at an undisclosed location along the Indo-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh.

Reportedly, 35-year-old Bihar native Ram Kumar who worked as a radio operator in Quippo is in safe custody of the Assam Rifles.

Earlier on April 3, the ULFA-I had released drilling superintendent Pranab Kumar Gogoi who hails from Sivasagar.

Both the employees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Pvt Ltd were kidnapped from a Quippo rig in Changlang on December 21 and were kept hostage in an undisclosed location in Myanmar.

More details are awaited.