ULFA Urges Assam Govt to call off Durga Puja

The United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) has urged the Assam Government to cancel the Durga Puja celebration this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ULFA in a press statement said that it has opposed the decision of the government to conduct the Durga Puja although in a small manner. “The Assam Government had called-off the Rongali Bihu amid the coronavirus pandemic and now they have allowed to celebrate the Durga Puja which is not acceptable,” the ULFA said in the statement.

They further raised question as to why the government has allowed the puja committees to hold durga puja amid this crisis of coronavirus and urged the government to cancel the puja celebration.

The ULFA condemned the decision of the state government and said that the decision will increase the community spread of the pandemic.

