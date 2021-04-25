Umar Khalid Tests COVID +ve, Isolated In Tihar Jail

Ex-JNU student Umar Khalid, who was arrested in his alleged involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Khalid has been isolated within the premises of Tihar jail where he is being hold up.

According to a news agency, the 33-year-old was tested after he developed COVID symptoms.

Khalid was arrested in a case related to the riots that took place in Khajuri Khas in February 2020. A sessions court on April 15 had granted him bail. However, he is yet to be granted bail in the UAPA case related to the Delhi riots.