‘Uncontrollable’ Wildfires Ravage Western USA

Multiple ‘uncontrollable’ wildfires in the Western US have opened up a box of miseries for the people as well as nature.

As reported by BBC, more than 100 such wildfires across 12 Western states burned more than 4.3 million acres.

On Thursday, authorities found the bodies of seven persons in Northern California, raising the total number of deaths in the state to 10.

Around five have been killed this week in Washington state and Oregon.

The multiple wildfires that have engaged the firefighters from all across the country have forced around half a million people of Oregon to flee their homes for some place safer.

BBC quotes the The Oregon Office of Emergency Management as saying that around 10% of the state’s population (500000) “have been evacuated and that number continues to grow.”