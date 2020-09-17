Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Quits Over Farm Bills

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday quit the Modi government for opposing the three farm bills that were tabled in the parliament today.

The oldest BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced in the Lok Sabha of quitting protesting the Centre’s anti-farmer move. Harsimrat Badal shortly announced this decision thereafter.

Furthermore, she is the only SAD representative in the current cabinet .

“While announcing the SAD’s decision to withdraw their minister from the Modi Cabinet, Sukhbir Badal said the SAD would continue to support the government and BJP, but will oppose the anti-farmer policies,” a Hindustan Times report said.