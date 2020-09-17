Top StoriesNational

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Quits Over Farm Bills

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
72

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday quit the Modi government for opposing the three farm bills that were tabled in the parliament today.

The oldest BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced in the Lok Sabha of quitting protesting the Centre’s anti-farmer move. Harsimrat Badal shortly announced this decision thereafter.

Furthermore, she is the only SAD representative in the current cabinet .

Related News

NEWS BREAKFAST @6

COVID Claims 17 More Lives In Assam

Donald Trump Accused Of Sexual Assault

Nagaland Partially Lifts Ban On Pigs Import

“While announcing the SAD’s decision to withdraw their minister from the Modi Cabinet, Sukhbir Badal said the SAD would continue to support the government and BJP, but will oppose the anti-farmer policies,” a Hindustan Times report said.

You might also like
Regional

No trace of Rebati Phukan yet : Chandra Mohan Patowary

Top Stories

Clause VI vs. Bodo Treaty

National

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar joins Congress

Regional

Assam Govt. Utilizes Only 35% Funds in 2018-19: CAG

Top Stories

Lockdown: List Of What Will Remain Open In Non-Hotspot Areas From Today

Regional

Assam COVID-19: Death Toll Rises to 35

Comments
Loading...