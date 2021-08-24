Union Minister Narayan Rane Arrested For His Remarks About ‘Slapping’ Maha CM

Union Minister Narayan Rane was on Tuesday arrested over his remarks about ‘slapping’ Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly ignoring this India’s independence celebrations this year.

Rane was arrested from Ratnagiri district where he was travelling as part of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

After being taken into custody, Rane was taken to the Sangameshwar police station.

There were also reports that the BJP leader complained of high blood pressue and sugar levels during his arrest.

“It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap,” Rane said during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in on Monday.

He claimed that Thackeray had forgotten the year of independence during his August 15 address to the people of the state.

Thackeray had to check the year of independence with his aides midway during the speech that day, Rane said.