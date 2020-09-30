Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Recovers from COVID-19

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has recovered from COVID-19.



The Road Transport, Highways, and MSME minister was tested positive for the virus on September 16.



The minister took to Twitter to thank people for their prayers and wishes. He said, “I am happy to say that I have recovered from coronavirus with the blessings and good wishes of all”.



The former BJP president also thanked well-wishers for their affection to him.



On September 16 after contracting the virus, Gadkari had isolated himself.



Many MPs, including some ministers, had tested positive for COVID-19.



In a first in Indian parliamentary history, some members of the Lok Sabha were also seated in the Rajya Sabha chamber and visitor galleries to ensure social distancing. The Rajya Sabha also followed similar practices, with its members seated in the Lower House.





