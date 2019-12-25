Unique protest rally on the way to Dispur

People of Assam have been continuing their opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was passed by Narendra Modi government in the parliament. In a unique way to express opposition to the act, a group of people have started their journey to Assam capital Dispur on foot.

According to reports, the group of around 15 people, have started their journey from Dirak near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border and reached Dibrugarh town on Wednesday. They halted their journey for the night in Moran and will begin their journey tomorrow morning again on foot towards Dispur.

They had started their journey from Dirak Gate on December 20. The rally has been receiving massive support from the public throughout their journey.