United Workmen Union Stages Protest At Guwahati Refinery

By Pratidin Bureau
45

The United Workmen Union at Guwahati Refinery staged protest against the anti-labour polices of the Centre and State government on Thursday.

All the workers raised their voices against the privatization of public sector enterprises, while, the union also protested the recent price hike of essential goods and other products.

The workers also raised slogans related to restriction of labour wages and non-compliance with anti-farmer policies.

The union have called for a nationwide strike on November 26 to protest different demands.

