Unlock 1.0: 1.5 lakh to board 200 trains today

As Indian railway resumes operations partially today, more than 1.45 lakh passengers will travel on 200 trains on day 1.

As an important step in the graded restoration of passenger train services, Railways today (June 1) will start 200 trains in addition to the existing Shramik Special trains and Special AC trains.

At 09.00 am on Sunday, the total bookings of passengers were 25,82,671. Booking of tickets for these trains is being done online through IRCTC website or Mobile App. Railways have also allowed booking of reservation tickets through the reservation counters, Common Service Centers(CSCs), and Ticketing agents from 22nd May 2020.

Note that the national transporter has modified instructions for 30 special Rajdhani type trains started w.e.f. May 12 and 200 Special Mail Express trains running from June 1. It has been decided to increase the advance reservation period (ARP) of all 230 Specials from 30 days to 120 days. Booking of Parcel and luggage shall be permitted in all these 230 trains.