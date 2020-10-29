Unpaid Since 89 Days, Asked To Vacate Hostel: Alleges AMCH Doctor

Passed-out post-graduate doctors who have been engaged in duty at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh have not received their salary for nearly three months, alleged Dr. Pratyush Mahanta on Twitter.

Taking it to social media on Wednesday, Mahanta said the doctors have not been paid for “89 days” and a notice has been issued to them from the principal-cum-superintendent for vacating their hostels.

“Days without salary =89. Now a notice to vacate our hostels,” Mahanta tweeted while mentioning health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, prime minister Narendra Modi, National Health Mission, Assam, and various media outlets of the state.

The doctor also attached the order issued from the AMCH authorities to the passed-out (2017-2020) batch of passed out post-graduate doctors to vacate their hostels.

The notice issued on October 22 said that as per instructions of the government of Assam and SSUHS the undergraduate courses would start from November 2020 and the students would return to their hostels. “Hence, all the passed-out PG doctors who have been appointed by the government of Assam and allowed to work at AMCH, Dibrugarh are hereby directed to arrange their accommodation outside the AMC, Dibrugarh within first week of November positively, so that we can accommodate the 1st year postgraduate students and returning UG students,” the order said.

The doctor also attached the application submitted to the authorities in response to the order issued which said to reconsider the order as availability of immediate accommodation within the vicinity of AMCH for a large group of doctors is difficult to find. Moreover, the doctors’ salary from August to October has not been credited, the grievance letter said.