NationalTop Stories

UP: 2 Men Arrested For Allegedly Raping Dalit Girl

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
0

A 16-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba, following which two accused were arrested.

As per sources, the incident took place on Friday night when the minor was standing outside her house.

It may be stated that Jai Hind (23) and Ashish Sen (22) forcibly took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her, SHO Sunil Kumar Tiwari said.

Related News

AASU Ramps Up Protest Over Implementation Of Clause 6

Satradhikar Hemkanta Dev Goswami Passes Away At 101

Assam Downtown University Honoured For Its Role During…

Elephant Mercilessly Beaten In Tamil Nadu, Attackers…

The girl later narrated her ordeal to her elder sister who filed a police complaint and on the basis of that, an FIR was registered on Sunday, the SHO said.

Both the accused were arrested, and the girl was sent for a medical examination, he added.

You might also like
Regional

Last charge sheet filed in APSC scam

Regional

Youth shot dead in Hojai

Entertainment

B-town in awe as ‘Sanju’ becomes the biggest opener of 2018

Top Stories

Who is behind Jorabat gang rape?

National

Gas Leak Incident: Andhra CM Asks To Take All Possible Help To Save Lives

Pratidin Exclusive

AGP-BJP to meet secretly to discuss Panchayat Polls

Comments
Loading...