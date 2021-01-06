UP: 50-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped, Murdered By 3 Men

In a shocking incident of sexual assault and brutality, a 50-year-old Anganwadi worker was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by three men, including a temple priest, in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district on Sunday night.

According to police officials, two of the accused were arrested on Tuesday, while the priest is absconding.

“The post-mortem report confirms rape, and there are injuries in her private parts and a fracture in the leg,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sankalp Sharma said. He added that the station house officer of Ughaiti police station has been suspended for laxity in the case.

The victim’s son said his mother had gone to offer prayers at the temple on Sunday but she did not return. He added that by around 11 pm, the temple priest and two of his aides came to their house and handed over his mother’s body, the Outlook reported.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh’s Congress unit launched an attack on the Yogi Adityanath government and compared the brutality in the alleged crime to the December 16 Hathras gangrape.

“Adityanath’s mission, who began to hide Hathras’ failure, has failed. The CM has launched the ‘Mission Shakti program’ and betrayed the women of the state. He must apologies,” the Congress party tweeted.