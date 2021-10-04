UP: 8 Killed During Farmer’s Protest In Lakhimpur Kheri

Eight people were killed as violence erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday during a farmers’ protest over a statement made by Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni at an event earlier in the day.

According to sources, UP DGP Mukul Goel told media source. The incident has kicked up a political storm in UP, as police arrived at the location to investigate the case and maintain law and order, and a group of leaders, including from the Opposition, are set to visit the District.

As per reports, the violence broke out after two SUVs allegedly ran over a four anti-farm law protesters over a statement made by Minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni, who was on his way to his village after a programme of UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya in Lakhimpur city.

Angry farmers present at the spot allegedly torched a vehicle belonging to the minister’s convoy, after the incident.

UP DGP Mukul Goel said total 8 persons died in the incident. “Out of the eight, four were farmers and the remaining four were others who were in the vehicles,” he said.

Also appealing for peace to be maintained and assured that action would be taken against culprits.

The four deceased farmers have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh (20), Satnam Singh (20), Hari Singh (35) and Subba Singh (65). All belong to Bahraich and Kheri districts, said the district magistrate.