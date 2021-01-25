UP: License Now Mandatory To Keep Alcohol Over Prescribed Limit At Home

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has announced that it is now mandatory for one to have a license in order to keep liquor over the prescribed limit at home for personal consumption.

According to the revised excise policy of the state, “individuals will have to obtain a license to purchase, transport or keep in private possession liquor in excess of the prescribed retail limit.” Violation of the same will result in legal and penal action.

The new policy states that the limit of purchasing, transport, or private possession of only six litres of alcohol per person or in a house is finalized. A license has to be obtained from the Excise department in order to consume more alcohol.

The license will come at an annual fee of Rs 12,000 while Rs 51,000 will have to be deposited as security money under the stipulated conditions.

“The state government has set a revenue target of Rs 6,000 crore more than Rs 34,500 crore in the year 2021-22, against Rs 28,300 crore in the year 2020-21 of the Excise Department. As a result, 7.5 per cent increase in annual license fees for country liquor, foreign liquor retail shops, and model shops for the year 2021-22. There has been no increase in the retail shop license fees of beer,” said additional chief secretary, excise, Sanjay Bhoosreddy.

“To promote liquor production in the state under the new policy, the liquor produced in the state from the fruits produced in the state will be exempted from consideration duty for the next five years,” he added.

With the introduction of the new policy, many have shown resentment with some calling it “unnecessary” and “unwarranted”.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a clarification on the matter and said – “We cannot forcefully impose something but whatever will be in the interest of the state we will take those steps,” he told PTI, adding that introducing a license will “check liquor smuggling and is in overall interest of the state”.