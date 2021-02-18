UP: Opposition Boycotts Assembly Budget Session

Opposing the Centre’s three agriculture laws, the MLAs of opposition Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and Congress raised slogans and staged a walkout during the Governor’s address in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on the first day of the Budget session on Thursday.

The MLAs of the Samajwadi Party also shouted slogans against the ruling BJP inside the Assembly before walking out.

Congress MLA Aradhana Misra, while talking to media after the walkout from the Assembly, said her party expected the government to express condolences for the farmers who died during the ongoing protest against three farm laws, but the ‘compassionless’ state government did not do so.

Governor Anandiben Patel reached the assembly five minutes late, prompting the Leader of Opposition Ram Gobind Chaudhary to allege that she did not want to address the House due to the “atrocities” committed against the women in the state, Outlook reported.

“Seeing the atrocities committed against the women in the state, the Governor did not want to read her address. The Chief Minister and the Speaker convinced her. Then after seven-eight minutes, she completed her quorum,”

Chaudhary also asked why media persons were not allowed to enter the assembly, citing COVID-19 protocol. “Why is the press seen so far from the Assembly? Is the COVID-19 only for journalists? Does it not infect MLAs, MLCs, CM, Speaker, and Leader of Opposition? We condemn this.”

He said the Governor’s address did not mention the deaths of farmers who have died during the course of the peasants’ agitation on Delhi’s borders.

“We raised the slogan Governor Go Back. This is because over 200 farmers have died during the protest, and tributes should have been paid to them, which was not in your (Governor’s) address. Our party opposed it for five minutes and then we left the House,” Chaudhary told reporters.

The Budget Session of the Assembly commenced today with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel to a joint sitting of both Houses. The session will continue till March 10.

On February 16, Covid-19 tests of all MLAs and MLCs were conducted in view of the pandemic.