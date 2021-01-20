UP: Right-Wing Activists Demolish Toilet Complex Amid “Jai Shree Ram” Chants

Right-wing activists demolished a recently renovated public toilet amid chants of “Jai Shree Ram” in Uttar Pradesh’s Sahranpur on Wednesday as they were upset about the fact that it was next to a temple.

Onlookers recorded videos of the incident which shows a group of men vandalizing and demolishing the urinals in the toilet complex. They have now gone viral on social media.

One of the clips shows a man in yellow jacket guiding others to demolish the toilet and shouting “Jai Shree Ram”. Some were hammering down concrete blocks at the urinal as chants of “ek hi naara ek hi naam (only one slogan, only one name), Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram” continue to be heard.

One of the men, identified as a member of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, spoke to reporters.

“Some of our colleagues had come here two days ago and asked that the bathrooms be removed from here. You can see this temple; it is 100 years old. People are urinating on the temple walls. We had given an ultimatum but nothing happened. So we took the matter into our own hands,” he said.

Caretaker of the toilet complex, Bimla, however said that the urinals have been there for decades and asserted that no one objected to their presence near the temple ever.

Police have registered a case and investigating the matter.