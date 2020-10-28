UP To Install Vehicle Tracking, Panic Button For Women Passengers

Uttar Pradesh is set to install Vehicle Location Tracking System (VLTS) devices and emergency panic buttons in all public passenger vehicles in order to improve safety of women in the state.

The project, which is expected to begin by the end of the current fiscal year, is a joint venture of the Delhi government and IDFC Foundation known as the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd.

“We have appointed DIMTS our consultant to suggest which technology to use, how to integrate VLTS with the control and command centre, and how to execute the overall project to achieve the best results,” transport commissioner Dheeraj Sahu said to Hindustan Times.

“We want to roll out the project within the next six months as a long-term measure to ensure women’s safety in public transport vehicles,” he added.

A notification was issued by the Centre on January 2018 making it mandatory for all public transport vehicles, including buses and taxis, to have VLTS devices as well as emergency panic buttons to ensure safety of women.

Due to lack of control and command centre in Uttar Pradesh for real-time tracking of vehicles, the project was delayed, officials said.

As part of the ongoing 180-day Mission Shakti, the transport department in the state has now sped up their work in order to implement it as soon as possible.