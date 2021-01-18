UP Ward Boy Death Unrelated To COVID Jab: Govt

A 46-year-old ward boy at one of the district hospitals in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad died a day after receiving shots of Covishield on the first day of the vaccination drive. However, Uttar Pradesh government has claimed the death is unrelated to the vaccine jab, instead, the cause of death is cardiogenic shock.

The deceased identified as Mahipal Singh complained of breathlessness and uneasiness in the chest after taking the vaccine produced by Serum Institute of India.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, the post mortem report reveals the cause of death as cardiogenic shock/septicemic shock due to cardio-pulmonary disease.

“He (ward boy) was given the Covishield vaccine at about 12 PM on Saturday. A day later, he suffered pain in the chest with breathlessness. He had worked the night shift after vaccination and we don’t think the death is due to any side effect of the vaccine. We are trying to verify the exact reason of his death”, Times of India quoted the chief medical officer (CMO) of the hospital as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the world’s largest inoculation drive against the pandemic that has caused 152,311 deaths and upended millions of lives in the country.

The first Covid-19 vaccine exercise was given on Saturday to more than 190,000 frontline healthcare and sanitary workers. India has rolled out two coronavirus vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin.