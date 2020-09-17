“Urmila Matondkar is a Soft Porn Star” – Kangna

After actress Urmila Matondkar questioned Kangna Ranaut’s allegations against the Hindi film industry, the latter, in an interview with Times Now, called Matondkar a “soft porn star”.

Ranaut reportedly said, “I saw one very derogatory interview given by Urmila Matondkar. The way she was talking about me, pulling faces, making a mockery about my struggles, attacking me on the fact that I am trying to appease BJP for a ticket. One doesn’t have to be a genius to figure for me it is not very difficult to get a ticket. Urmila is a soft porn star. She is not known for her acting for sure, what is she known for? For doing soft porns right. If she could get a ticket, why wouldn’t I get a ticket?”

Earlier, in an interview with India Today, Urmila Matondkar had said, “To claim that the entire film industry is all about drug mafia is not just an overstatement, but I don’t even know what to call it.”

She had added, “Everything that you have got today, the name, the fame and the money, is all thanks to Mumbai and the film industry. Why is it that you have not spoken about these things in the last so many years and are speaking about all this only in the last few months? The timing seems funny. Everything seems to be going a bit berserk.”

Ranaut’s accusations against the entire film industry have sparked a row. Her remarks have been criticized by many, including senior actresses like Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini.