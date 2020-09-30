World

US: Air Force Jet Crashes After Mid-Air Collision

By Pratidin Bureau
A U.S Air Force F-35B fighter jet crashed after it collided with aerial refueling tanker on Tuesday.

The pilot of the aircraft however ejected before the crash and is now being treated. The crew of the 130J refueling aircraft on the other hand landed safely.

According to ABC news, the crash occurred over Imperial County in California.

“At approximately 1600 it was reported that an F-35B made contact with a KC-130J during an air-to-air refueling evolution, resulting in the crash of the F-35B,” the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing tweeted.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

