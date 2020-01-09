US-Iran tensions: No injuries in Green Zone rocket fire

Amid the escalated US-Iran tensions, two rockets crashed into Iraqi capital Baghdad’s Green Zone on late Wednesday. The Green Zone area is a high-security enclave where foreign embassies including the US mission are based.

Source in the Iraqi security services told News agencies that two rockets had fallen in the Green Zone. “Two Katyusha rockets fell in the Green Zone, no people were injured,” the security services’ press service wrote on the Twitter page on late Wednesday.

It may be mentioned here that the fresh attacks came after US President Donald Trump offered to embrace peace with the Iranian leadership to de-escalate the spiralling tensions in the middle East. Trump on Wednesday said that no Americans were harmed in the attack by Iran on US bases in Iraq.