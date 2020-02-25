US Prez Trump pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
US President paid floral tribute at Rajghat, the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi on Tuesday. He was accompanied by the First Lady Melania Trump at that time.
After standing in silence for a few moments, the US first couple walked around in the compound. They then wrote a message in the visitors’ book.
Trump was accorded a ceremonial welcome as he accompanied by First Lady arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the famous ‘The Beast’ car. The US President was given the traditional tri-service Guard of Honour.