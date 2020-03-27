US Surpasses China In Cases of Covid-19

The U.S. has overtaken China as the country with the most cases in the world of the novel coronavirus, marking a new milestone in the fight against the global pandemic.

China had held the top spot since the deadly virus began spreading there in December.

There were 82,404 confirmed infections across America, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Within six weeks, the U.S. began to see a surge in new infections and the country’s first deaths.

The Trump administration is planning to issue guidelines categorizing counties across the nation as high-risk, medium-risk or low-risks, aiming to help state and local authorities decide whether to tighten or relax social-distancing measures designed to help slow infections.

China said Thursday it would close its borders to nearly all foreigners and drastically slash international flights in a bid to curb the reintroduction of the fast-spreading coronavirus from abroad.

The country has reported a sustained decline in the number of new domestically transmitted infections in recent weeks, even as infections have risen among people arriving from abroad. China had 81,782 total infections, according to Johns Hopkins data. Health authorities logged no new local infections on Tuesday and Wednesday, compared with 114 new imported cases over those two days.