US To Donate Ventilators to India to Fight COVID-19

The United States President Donald Trump on Friday said that it will donate ventilators to India in its fight against coronavirus. He also said that the US is working with India on developing a vaccine for the deadly virus and praised Indian-Americans as great scientists and researchers.

In a tweet, President Trump said, “I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and Narendra Modi during this pandemic. We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy.”

Briefing the media, Trump said that he is hopeful that a COVID-19 vaccine would be available by the end of the year, and announced he was appointing a former pharmaceutical executive to spearhead the effort. He said, “I just got back a short while ago from India recently and we are working very much with India and we have a tremendous Indian population in the US and many of the people that you are talking about are working on the vaccine too. Great scientists and researchers.”

He also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “very good friend” of him.

“India has been so great and as you know your Prime Minister has been a very good friend of mine,” Trump said.