US Yoga Enthusiast Allegedly Raped in Rishikesh By Local

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
19

A Yoga enthusiast from the USA was allegedly raped by a local in Rishikesh several times, a NDTV report said.

Muni ki Reti police station in-charge RK Saklani reportedly said that based on the complaint filed by the complainant, Abhinav Roy – a resident of Rishikesh – made his way into her room surreptitiously on October 5 and raped her.

The official also said that the accused had developed sexual contact with her by calling her to his flat several times before October 5, besides adding that the woman’s love for yoga and drug brought her close to Roy.

In her complaint, the victim has also mentioned that she was pressurized by the father of the accused to withdraw the case.   

