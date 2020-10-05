Top StoriesEntertainmentWorld

USA’s Famous Regal Cinemas May Shut Down

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
1

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Regal Cinemas – the second-largest theatre chain in the USA – is taking into consideration closing all 543 of its theatres situated all across the country.

The move comes back in the backdrop of the continued losses being faced by the theatre chain in face of the contagion.

Regal’s parent company Cineworld (British-owned) tweeted in this regard, “We can confirm we are considering the temporary closure of our UK and US cinemas, but a final decision has not yet been reached. Once a decision has been made, we’ll update all staff and customers as soon as we can.”

It must be noted that the USA is the worst-hit country by the pandemic. Just a couple of days ago, the President of the country and the first lady got infected by the contagion.  

