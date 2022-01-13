Uttar Pradesh: 7th BJP MLA Mukesh Verma Quits Party Ahead of Polls

In the latest development, the 7th BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh, Mukesh Verma resigned from the party ahead of the polls. He is the seventh MLA to have resigned from the party over the last three days.

He is an MLA from the Shikohabad constituency in Firozabad. Mukesh Verma accused the Yogi Adityanath led government of neglecting the Dalits, other backward classes, minority communities, farmers and the unemployed people in Uttar Pradesh.

“During the tenure of 5 years by the BJP government, no attention was given to the leaders and public representatives of the Dalit, backward and minority communities and these communities were neglected. Hence, I resign from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he tweeted.

Other MLAs who resigned from the Uttar Pradesh BJP are:

Swami Prasad Maurya, also a prominent Other Backward Class leader, had quit the state cabinet.

Yet another BJP MLA, Avtar Singh Bhadana, quit the party on Wednesday and joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal, an SP ally.

Three other BJP MLAs announced their resignation from the party, seemingly in Maurya’s support.

On Tuesday, BJP MLAs Tindwari’s Brajesh Prajapati, Tilhar’s Roshan Lal Varma and Bilhaur’s Bhagwati Sagar — had announced that they were leaving the party.

