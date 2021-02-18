Top StoriesNational

Uttarakhand Disaster: 61 Bodies Recovered, 143 Missing

By Pratidin Bureau
24

Two more bodies were recovered on Thursday from a tunnel of the NTPC’s flood-ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and one from Raini, pushing the death tally to 61 while 143 are still missing.

Operations continued for the 12th day where Army, ITBP, NDRF and SDRF personnel have been trying to rescue and recover trapped workers inside after a flash flood in Uttarkhand’s Chamoli district.

Moreover, as many as 27 different body parts were found from other places.

The glacial burst had triggered a flash flood which had demolished a 13.2 MW hydel project along the river besides causing extensive damage to the NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project along Dhauliganga.

