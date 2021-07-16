Vaccination In Assam Should Be Completed Within August 15: Akhil Gogoi

Akhil Gogoi demanded that Assam Government must complete vaccination drive in the state with 15th of August on Friday.

The Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi addressed the media after the assembly meeting today where he made a few statements in concern with the Covid-19 situation in Assam.

Gogoi said, “The Assam Government is just collecting funds from the public in the name of free vaccination.”

He stated that since these vaccines come free of cost from the centres, so the government must also stop collecting funds from the public in name of covid vaccination.

On Friday, state Finance Minister Ajanta Neog tabled the Assam Budget Session 2021-2022 in the Assam Assembly meeting.

Minister Neog also made various important announcements regarding the Covid situation in Assam.

She stated that the government will continue to work firmly to control the spread of Covid in Assam.

The budget will provide relief to the people amid the pandemic situation.