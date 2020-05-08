Vedic Shanti Path in White House

The National Day of Prayer Service was marked at the Rose Garden of the White House on Thursday (7 May). Religious leaders from different faiths offered prayers.

On the occasion, the reciting of the sacred Vedic Shanti Path made its sacred presence felt amid prayers for the health, safety and well being of people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Day of Prayer in the United States, an annual observance, which was first conducted publicly in 1988. Every year, people gather across the US to pray together for their nation.

Owing to the Covid-19 spread in the US, the occasion was observed via digital platforms. US First Lady Melania Trump was present at the occasion.

Pujari Harish Brahmbhatt from the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in New Jersey, who was invited by US President Donald Trump, offered a rendition of the Shanti Path.

Brahmbhatt spoke about the significance of the Shanti Path “the vedic prayer from the Yajur Veda.”