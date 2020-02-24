Veerappan’s daughter Vidya Rani joins BJP

The daughter of deceased sandalwood smuggler Veerappan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday.

Vidya Rani joined the party at an event organised in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri city, where BJP General Secretary Muralidhar Rao and former Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan were present.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schemes are for the people and I want to take them to the people. I want to work for the poor and underprivileged irrespective of their caste and religion,” said Rani.

Rani has been running a tuition centre in Krishnagiri for the last year to support students.

The Tamil Nadu Special Task Force had killed Veerappan and two associates Sethukuli Govindan and Chandre Gowda in an operation on October 18, 2004.