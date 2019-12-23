Sports

Vernon Philander Announces Retirement From International Cricket

By Pratidin Bureau
Veteran South African fast bowler Vernon Philander has announced his retirement from international cricket. At the same time, after the series against England next year, he will say goodbye to all formats of cricket.

According to media reports, it has been learned that Vernon Philander made his debut for South Africa in 2007. He made his ODI debut against Ireland. In 2011, he got a chance to make a test debut for South Africa. Philander has so far taken a total of 216 wickets in 60 Test matches.

For your information, let us tell you that by playing 30 ODIs for South Africa, he has taken 41 wickets while he has got a chance to play only 7 T20s. In this, his name has 4 wickets. Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith confirmed the news of Philander’s retirement and wished him a better future. Smith wrote on social media, he has truly given immense pride to himself and family. Hopefully, he will end his last series with great performance too.

