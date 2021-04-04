Top StoriesEntertainment

Veteran Actress Shashikala Passes Away At 88

By Pratidin Bureau
Veteran Hindi cinema actress Shashikala who featured in hundreds of films primarily as a supporting female actor portraying several characters especially in negative roles between the 1950s and 80s passed away at 88.

In 2007, Shashikala was honoured with the Padma Shri – the fourth highest civilian award in the country – for her immense contribution to Indian cinema.

Shashikala was born as Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal and featured in popular films like Sujata, Anupama, Phool Aur Patthar, Aarti, Gumrah, and Waqt. She also featured in contemporary films like Baadshah, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Chori Chori and did various television shows including the popular Sonpari.

Shashikala was nominated for the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award as many as eight times – she won twice. One for Aarti in 1952 and for Gumrah in 1963.

