Veteran BJP Leader Sardar Tara Singh Passes Away

Veteran BJP leader Sardar Tara Singh passed away on Saturday morning due to prolonged illness in Mumbai.

Singh, 81, was being treated at Bandra Lilawati hospital since one month.

“He was very sick and on a ventilator for a long time,” said BJP legislator and successor of Singh in the Mulund constituency, Mihir Kotecha.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to his twitter handle and expressed grief saying “we lost a senior and a valued colleague”.

“With the demise of Sardar TaraSingh ji, we lost a senior and our valued colleague in @BJP4Maharashtra. His active participation during assembly proceedings, commitment for his constituency and common man will be remembered forever,” he tweeted.

Singh was one of the most popular and accessible legislators in Mumbai. He started as the corporator in the Mumbai civic body before graduating as a legislator.

He was a four time legislator from Mulund constituency in Mumbai.