Top StoriesRegional

Veteran Cong Leader Bhumidhar Barman Passes Away

By Pratidin Bureau
216

Former Assam Chief Minister and Senior Congress leader Bhumidhar Barman has passed away following prolonged illness. He was 89.

Barman was admitted to the ICU unit of Guwahati’s Dispur hospital on April 14 (Wednesday). He was under ventilation.

Barman was held the Chief Minister’s chair for a brief period between April 1996 and May 1996 after the death of CM Hiteshwar Saikia. He reprised his post again in 2010 when CM Tarun Gogoi was on leave on medical grounds.

Related News

Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Sets World Record

‘COVID Situation In Delhi Serious’: Kejriwal Writes To PM…

New High: India Records Over 2.61 Lakh COVID Cases

Declare National Health Emergency: Kapil Sibal To PM

He was also an MLA for seven terms – twice from Nalbari West, once from Dharmapur and four terms from Barkhetry.

His son, Diganta Barman, is currently the Congress candidate from Barkhetry constituency.

You might also like
Environment

Assam-Bengal tourist harm Living Root Bridge

National

Delhi: No of COVID-19 +VE Cases from Assam Rise to 21

Regional

APSC accused Samedur Rahman denied bail

Regional

Assam Repealing Bill will be Implemented: Himanta

Top Stories

Prez Kovind Taken To Hospital After Chest Discomfort

National

BJP HQ wears festive look

Comments
Loading...