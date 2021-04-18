Veteran Cong Leader Bhumidhar Barman Passes Away

Former Assam Chief Minister and Senior Congress leader Bhumidhar Barman has passed away following prolonged illness. He was 89.

Barman was admitted to the ICU unit of Guwahati’s Dispur hospital on April 14 (Wednesday). He was under ventilation.

Barman was held the Chief Minister’s chair for a brief period between April 1996 and May 1996 after the death of CM Hiteshwar Saikia. He reprised his post again in 2010 when CM Tarun Gogoi was on leave on medical grounds.

He was also an MLA for seven terms – twice from Nalbari West, once from Dharmapur and four terms from Barkhetry.

His son, Diganta Barman, is currently the Congress candidate from Barkhetry constituency.