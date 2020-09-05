Top StoriesNational

Veteran Filmmaker Johnny Bakshi Passes Away

By Pratidin Bureau
Veteran Hindi Filmmaker Johnny Bakshi has passed away on Saturday in a Mumbai hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 82.

Bakshi was admitted to Arogya Nidhi hospital in Juhu after he complained of breathlessness. He was tested for Covid-19 on suspicion, which came out negative.

“He was hospitalised yesterday due to breathlessness and was put on ventilator. The COVID-19 test was conducted and he tested negative for it. He passed away between 1.30-2.00 am due to cardiac arrest,” Bakshi’s daughter Priya told PTI.

Bakhi primarily worked as a producer, backing films such as Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain, (1974), Raavan, (1984) and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee (1993). 

He also directed two films Daku Aur Police (1992) and Khudai (1994) starring Rajesh Khanna in the lead.

The filmmaker’s last rites were performed at a crematorium on Saturday.

