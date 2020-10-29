National

VIDEO: BJP Leader Arrested For Celebratory Firing, Performer Injured

By Pratidin Bureau
In an unfortunate incident, a Bhojpuri singer and actor was left injured during celebratory firing by a local BJP leader at his residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahakarpur.

Bhanu Dubey, the district vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha, was arrested on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place on Monday evening when the Bhojpuri singer and actor, identified as Golu Raja, was performing at the birthday party of Dubey’s son at his home.

According to a police official, an FIR was filed against Bhanu Dubey under different sections of the Indian Penal Code for holding the programme during the pandemic without permission and under the disaster management act.

The performer was taken to a private hospital nearby but was later referred to Varanasi.

