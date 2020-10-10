Video of Sikh Man Being ‘Manhandled’ Sparks Outrage

The Kolkata Police finds itself on a sticky wicket after a video of a Sikh man being jostled, shoved and his turban being pulled off by the force during the recent BJP youth wing’s protest march went viral on social media.

The person, identified as Balvinder Singh, is the personal security guard of BJP leader Priyanshu Pandey.

HT quoted BJP’s national secretary Arvind Menon condemning the incident as, “By pulling the turban of Sardar Balwinder Singh ji, Bengal police has insulted all the Sikhs of the country. Today it seems that Mughal rule has been established again in Bengal. Is there no respect for the religious sentiments of any other community except a particular one in Bengal?”

The incident has also drawn a sharp reaction from former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Please have a look into this matter @MamataOfficia l. This isn’t done.”