Virat Kohli To Step Down As T20I Captain | Read Full Statement

Virat Kohli on Thursday announced he will step down as India’s T20I captain after the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is over.

Kohli has played 90 T20Is for India, captained in 45 of those matches, and won 27 of them. The T20 World Cup starts on October 17.

The 32-year-old said in a statement that the decision was taken after consulting people close to him, head coach Ravi Shastri and teammate Rohit Sharma.

“Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all three formats and captaining regularly for last five to six years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI cricket,” the statement said.

“I have given my everything to the Team during my time as T20 captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 captain and will continue to do so for the T20 team as a batsman moving forward.”

“I have also spoken to the secretary Mr. Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr. Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability,” he further added.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that Kohli has been a true asset for Indian Cricket. “He has led with aplomb. He is one of the most successful captains in all formats. The decision has been made keeping in mind the future roadmap. We thank Virat for his tremendous performance as the T20I Captain. We wish him all the best for the upcoming World Cup and beyond and hope that he continues to score plenty of runs for India,” said Ganguly.