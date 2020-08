Virushka To Be Parents in January

Cricketer Virat Kohli and Actress Anushka Sharma will become parents in January next year.

This was informed by Kohli on Twitter.

Expressing his happiness, he suggested that their family would soon be having a new member.

The ace cricketer wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

He also shared an endearing picture of him and his wife along with the said caption.