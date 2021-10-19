Vistadome Train Services from Tinsukia to Naharlagun to Start from Oct 23

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will formally start Vistadome services between Tinsukia and Naharlagun from October 23.

The Vistadome train which will run four days a week will have every facility for the passengers. Before the service gets started, the NF Railway runs the new train on a trial basis from Tinsukia to Naharlagun on Monday.

The Vistadome trains are meant to help tourists experience the scenic beauty and to display the cultural heritage of the region during the unique journey. The joint effort with the tourism department will help to boost the tourism sector and as well as the local economy.

The introduction of these trains will help to generate additional revenue for the railways and also for local people of these areas.

